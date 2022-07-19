Family confirms 13-year-old shot with pellet gun in St. Johns County has died

The incident happened on July 4. Family said on Tuesday that Rebecca Fraser, 13, has now died. As an organ donor, they hope she will help save lives.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A 13-year-old from St. Johns County who was severely injured by a pellet gun on July 4 has now passed away, family confirmed.

Her family says that as an organ donor, Rebecca "Becca" Fraser "is going to save a lot of lives."

Rebecca "Becca" Fraser was in a coma since the incident and was taken off life support Monday, family said.

"The great news is she was in great health and she is type O negative which means she is a universal donor for anyone in need. So she could help up to 100s of people," a family member wrote on Facebook.

The Fraser family previously shared that Rebecca had suffered serious injuries after she was shot.

A police report noted an injury to Rebecca's eye when they responded to the scene. According to the report, a minor was arrested and SJCSO Major Crimes Unit was investigating.

Emily Fraser, Rebecca's little sister, created a GoFundMe to ask for help paying for medical bills for her sister's care, as well as necessities like food.

"Rebecca is very important to us, she's a smart, beautiful, sassy young woman who is very loved and cared for," Emily wrote. "We are hoping that she will be able to heal and get better. So please, pray for her."