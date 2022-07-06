Family of girl shot with pellet gun in St. Johns County asking for donations

The girl's older sister says that she is a "smart, beautiful, sassy young woman." The family is asking for donations and prayers.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Johns County family is asking for help after a "terrible accident" where a young girl was shot with a pellet gun.

Emily Fraser, who says the victim in an incident reported by St. Johns County Sheriff's Office Tuesday was her young sister, Rebecca, posted a GoFundMe Wednesday.

She says her family needs help paying for medical bills for her sister's care, as well as necessities like food. On Tuesday, SJCSO reported that the girl who was shot had "life-threatening" injuries.

She says her sister was airlifted to the hospital and the family isn't sure how long she will have to stay there.

"Rebecca is very important to us, she's a smart, beautiful, sassy young woman who is very loved and cared for," Fraser wrote. "We are hoping that she will be able to heal and get better. So please, pray for her."

The SJCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.