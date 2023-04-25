Extra security at Bartram Trail High on April 25, threat not credible

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office is providing extra security at the high school after a threat was found written on a school bathroom stall.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — There will be extra security at a St. Johns County high school on Tuesday, April 25th because of a threat written on a bathroom stall. We first notified you of the threat on April 21.

The threat was found at Bartram Trail High School and reported to authorities on April 20.

The district explains a student reported a message written on a girl's bathroom stall stating there will be a school shooting on April 25th. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says their initial investigation shows the threat is not credible.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said there was a photo shared on Snapchat, but they have not identified who wrote the message. Senior Director for School Services with the school district Paul Abbatinozzi says it's understandable that parents mat be nervous.

“We do have a great relationship with local law enforcement. We do take these matters seriously," Abbatinozzi said. "We have been investigating this since its fruition so trying to locate an individual who did this writing. So it’s not something we sit idly by. We do believe we have a very safe environment, but we don’t leave any stone unturned.”

Entry points to the school will be a major focus. Abbatinozzi says they rely on students to report information.

Expect to see more @SJSOPIO officers at Bartram Trail High School today out of precaution. A threat was found written on a bathroom stall last week. The Sheriff's Office tells me their initial investigation shows it is NOT credible. @StJohnsCountySD is still taking extra steps. pic.twitter.com/DwyvqTmvb4 — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) April 25, 2023

Parents and students can download the Fortify FL app where they can report tips directly to the district and law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating further into who wrote the message.

“The Sheriff’s department and ourselves, we don’t support a lot of credibility with this. That doesn’t mean that if we find out the individual that did this, that we aren’t going to take steps pretty significantly within our student code of conduct," says Abbatinozzi. "This is certainly behavior we don’t want to see our students exhibit.”