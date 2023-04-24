Over two dozen students treated by JFRD for bug bites in Arlington area

The symptoms escalated into localized areas of swelling on the arms and legs but had no impact on bodily functions, JFRD says.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over two dozen students were treated for bug bites after a routine classroom trip to the school playground at BridgePrep Academy of Duval on Monday

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says around 1 p.m., a 4th grade class was out on the playground when the students started complaining to their teacher about itching.

JFRD says units were called to treat the 27 students.

The symptoms escalated into localized areas of swelling on the arms and legs but had no impact on bodily functions, JFRD says.

In total, one adult and 27 children were treated for bites.

JFRD says at this time it's unknown what kind of bug produced the bites, but the school is looking into it.