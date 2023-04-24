As Duval superintendent's seat heats up, rally to support Diana Greene planned Monday

Pressure is on Diana Greene, with some teachers and alumni saying the administration mishandled inappropriate conduct complaints by Douglas Anderson teachers.

Supporters of Duval County Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene plan to rally in support of her amid concerns that her job may be at risk.

The rally is scheduled at 6 p.m. Monday evening at Duval County Public Schools headquarters. It comes ahead of a Wednesday meeting called by the School Board specifically to discuss the crisis at Douglas Anderson.

Greene is under fire after longtime DA vocal teacher Jeffrey Clayton was arrested while at school and charged with lewd or lascivious touching of a minor. Soon after his arrest, two other teachers were removed from DA classrooms while under investigation for classroom misconduct.

Since Clayton's arrest, the School District has been inundated with complaints by former and current teachers and students who say their complaints about Clayton over the years were ignored. Clayton's discipline file shows he was disciplined twice for inappropriate physical contact with a student -- in 2016 and 2021 -- in addition to other discipline.

School Board Chair Dr. Kelly Coker said she was "appalled to know that district leadership was aware of this teacher’s behavior as recently as 2021," a seeming barb aimed at Greene.

There are also concerns about whether the 2021 incident was reported as required. the vice chancellor of the state’s Office of Safe Schools sent Greene a letter Wednesday saying it had not been notified of the 2021 incident, and giving the district five days to respond.

The district's underreporting of campus crimes was the subject of a scathing grand jury report in 2019 that said former chief of the Duval County Schools Police Department, Micheal P. Edwards deliberately manipulated and underreported criminal activity taking place on school grounds without regard for student safety.

Clayton started his career with the district in 2000. During his time at DA, the Professional Standards Office opened at least 10 investigations into his behavior, starting in 2006. A majority of those included complaints from students, parents or colleagues about “inappropriate behavior” or “communication” with students.

The complaints suggest a pattern of comments about girls looking "hot" or "beautiful," touching or rubbing their bodies, and interacting or attempting to interact with them in one-on-one or out-of-school activities.

A 2010 evaluation noted he need to maintain "greater professional distance from his students.”

School Board Chairperson Kelly Coker issued the following statement Thursday:

As chair of this school board, I’m appalled to know that district leadership was aware of this teacher’s behavior as recently as 2021. While we have begun the process of hiring external legal counsel to investigate the Clayton incident, I am convening a meeting of the school board for next week. We are the officials entrusted by parents, voters, and taxpayers to take care of children, and I have every confidence that this board will take the actions it needs to take to accomplish that goal.

There have been no overt threats on Greene's job, but her supporters are worried that the cascade of issues is accumulating. And it's not an easy time to be a superintendent in Florida. Five superintendents have been removed since the November elections, most recently in Flagler County, following a political shakeup led by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Superintendent Greene had been scheduled to hold a Q&A session with parents and community members at Jean Ribault High School Monday evening, but the event was postponed.