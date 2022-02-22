Doggy daycare services, grooming and more to be offered at 3 Jacksonville Walmart locations

The facilities will also offer a space for doggy birthdays by providing a private space rental for your pooch to celebrate in style.

Does your furry friend need a personal spa day? What about a doggy birthday paw-ty?

Best Friends Pet Hotel announced the opening of ten new locations within three Walmart stores in Jacksonville.

Best Friends Pet Hotel will offer daycare services, grooming and even a “Shop N’ Play” drop off service for play in 1.5 hour increments.

The best part? The facilities will also offer a space for doggy birthdays by providing a private space rental for your pooch to celebrate in style.

These exciting new locations will sit within Walmart stores across five states, with scheduled openings over the next several weeks.

Best Friends Pet Hotel will be opening at the following locations in mid-March to early April.

Jacksonville, FL – 10251 Shops Lane

Jacksonville, FL – 10991 San Jose Boulevard

Jacksonville, FL – 8808 Beach Boulevard

Every Best Friends Doggy Daycare (& Spa) is accessible through an exterior entrance to streamline the drop-off and pick-up service while minimizing pet-shopper interactions.