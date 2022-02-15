Love dog movies? Here's how you can get paid to watch them

The Director of Doggie Flicks will get paid $1,000 to write reviews for seven dog movies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost everyone loves dog movies, even if you end up tearing up a tissue box at the end of it.

For those who truly love pooch films, you can apply to be the Director of Doggie Flicks for Pettable.

In that role, you will write reviews for seven dog movies in 48 hours and get paid $1,000. Pettable will also provide some goodies to help you get through your movie binge.

The ideal candidate not only loves dogs but can write a 1,000-word blog post with their best review possible.

The movies the Director of Doggie Flicks will watch are:

Marley and Me (115 minutes)

A Dog’s Journey (108 minutes)

Because of Winn-Dixie (106 minutes)

Eight Below (120 minutes)

Lady and the Tramp (75 minutes)

Call of the Wild (99 minutes)