Animals

Water rescue dog visits Florida Coast Guard station for demonstration, water safety lesson

Dogs from the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue are trained to swim for up to a mile and tow more than 10 adults.
Credit: US Coast Guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The United States Coast Guard Station in Fort Lauderdale welcomed a special guest Monday to do training on water safety and rescue.

Angel, a Newfoundland, along with his team, are from the American Academy of Canine Water Rescue. The nonprofit organization breeds and trains dogs to perform water rescues. Among the breeds the organization uses are Newfoundland Dogs and Labrador Retrievers. 

Dogs like Angel wear specialized flotation devices during their rescues and can swim up to one mile for a rescue, according to the Coast Guard. Additionally, Angel can tow more than 10 adults at a time.

Angel travels around the country for demonstrations and to teach people about water safety.

Credit: US Coast Guard

   

