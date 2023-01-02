Developer of controversial Neptune Beach water tank blames city for failing infrastructure, forcing construction of the tank

The tank's developer denied any wrongdoing and demanded the city take responsibility for its failing infrastructure that forced the tank to be constructed.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The developer that constructed a large water tank to support a new shopping center in Neptune Beach defended its permits to build the tank, and argued that the city needs it, despite City Council's concerns.

First Coast News has been following this back-and-forth since December, when residents called the large tank an 'eyesore' and complained it was built too close to their homes without warning.

The nearly two hour discussion between the city council and a representative of TLM Realty Wednesday night did not end in finding a solution for removing the water tank.

Instead, the tank's developer demanded the city take responsibility for its failing infrastructure which forced the tank to be constructed in the first place.

"We all want the tank gone. I mean there is no disagreement about that path," TLM Realty Representative Andrew Greene said.

The developer of the 181-thousand-gallon water tank told Neptune Beach council members Wednesday the company was forced to spend more than $600,000 to construct the water tank and pump system because of the lack of water capacity and pressure to support the future Publix store and other businesses in the complex.

"That was something we felt was an avoidable cost if the infrastructure was there," Greene said. "That really kind of reduced our value of our property and brought cost to our project that was a thorn in our side and a thick and thorn in everyone else's side."

Greene blames the city's failing infrastructure for the existence of the tank and says the company was in constant communication with former city manager Stefen Wynn about its purpose. This comes weeks after Wynn was fired due to neglecting his position by failing to check emails, coordinate meetings, and regularly communicate about the design of the water tank.

Greene says the company was blindsided by the city's demand to stop work on the tank.

"Publix and TLM feel like we've done nothing wrong in this situation, we have permits and communication with the city in this process," Greene said.

"The tank is staying for now and Publix is opening regardless of what we do?" Councilor Nia Livingston asked Greene.

"It is our goal... yes," Greene said.

Greene also says the solution is up to the city. Council members agreed on a series of studies need to be performed on the city's water systems before a solution can be determined.

"We do have an issue with failing infrastructure," Councilor Lauren Key. "I think that it sounds like for the sake of our entire city we need to move forward with this hydraulic study if that's something we need to move forward with."

This is going to be a long process, but Greene agreed that once the root of the problem is determined, the company can move forward to remove the tank.