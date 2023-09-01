'Negative impact on the entire community': Mayor accuses Neptune Beach developer of failing to communicate size of large water tank

A stop work order has been issued for a portion of a new Neptune Beach shopping center after complaints by residents about the placement of a large water tank.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A stop work order has been issued for a portion of a new Neptune Beach shopping center after complaints by residents about the placement of a large water tank. Residents living on Cherry Street say it was built just feet from their homes without warning. Mayor Elaine Brown is accusing the developer of failing to communicate the size and location of the structure.

"It's still such an eyesore. I sit on the couch and it's just the predominant view that we have," Neptune Beach resident Robert Vannoy said.

It's been about a month since this water tank was constructed just feet from Robert Vannoy's backyard. Mayor Elaine Brown says she and other city councilmembers were not included in email discussions about the project between developer TLM Realty, the city's manager and community development director as far back as 2021. That's typical for a project that doesn't need special permitting.

"The city council is not involved in day to day, what would happen between administration and say what would be happening between the city development director or the city manager or even permitting we would not be in the day to day activities of any of that," Brown said.

Brown says based on the size and location of the proposed fire water storage tank, they should have been looped in.

"I think it should have absolutely gone through water tank permitting and I'm sure required renderings, once you see what the rendering would have looked like it would never have gone through the city council. Should they have, should questions have been asked along the line yes," Brown said.

Brown says she understands and sympathizes with Neptune Beach residents' complaints.

"This is a negative impact on the entire community really Neptune beach stands behind its residents and their quality of life and this is a negative impact on our city quite frankly," Brown said.