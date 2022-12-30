Neptune Beach residents upset after water tank placed without warning

Residents of a Neptune Beach neighborhood call a newly placed water tank near their homes an "eye sore" and say they had no idea it was coming.

"Even with an eight-foot fence, it's the dominant thing that I'm seeing," Homeowner Robert Vannoy said.

Vannoy says he wants to know more about the timeline of communication between city officials and developers on this project, and why the decision on its placement was approved without input from Neptune Beach residents. He fears the city's decision will impact the value of their homes.

"If I'm sitting on my couch, I look out the window and that's literally my view of the outside now. It's just not an appealing sight. 'Big Green Monster' is what we've nicknamed it," Vannoy said.

Just on the other side of his fence, city officials say this water tank and pump system is a part of a fire suppression system to support a new shopping plaza in the event of a fire because the existing infrastructure wasn't strong enough. Emails between the developer TLM Realty, the Neptune Beach city manager and community development director date back to 2021 and discuss the plans and design for the water tank.

"We had no idea this was coming," Vannoy said.

Not only were residents kept out of the loop, Council member Lauren Key says so was the City Council.

"Unfortunately, neither City Council or residents were made aware of the water tower prior to its installation and I do not believe if this water tower had come before council it would have ever been approved."

Vannoy says he and his neighbors fear for the future of their homes.

"I feel like the city council, in general has really kind of lost the feeling of what Neptune Beach represents. And it's that single family community that single family homes," Vannoy said.