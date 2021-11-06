Starke police searching for man believed to be responsible for deadly Friday night shooting

Ted'Qwon Lee McGowan is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

STARKE, Fla. — The Starke Police Department is searching for the suspect in a deadly shooting Friday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of East Brownlee Street. When they arrived, police found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the SPD. He was pronounced dead.

Police believe Ted'Qwon Lee McGowan is responsible for the shooting. He is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and grand theft auto.

McGowan may be driving a blue Chevrolet Camaro with Florida tag 6768YR.