Man wounded in Wednesday evening shooting at hotel on Jacksonville's Westside

First responders took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday evening on Jacksonville's Westside.

Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn in the 6000 block of Youngerman Circle at about 5:30 p.m. after receiving a call of a person shot.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. First responders took the man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are hoping to identify two males in a black car they believe to be involved in the shooting, JSO said. However, police do not believe there is a threat to the public.

It is not known if the shooters have any relationship with the victim. JSO's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the shooting.

Police said the area is a frequent site for crime in the city.

If anyone has any information on the shooting, they are urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-Tips or email JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org.