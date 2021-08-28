COVID-19 testing, vaccine event held in Jacksonville for National Immunization Awareness Month

Mayor Lenny Curry's community-based crime reduction program and the New Town Success Zone at Edward Waters University partnered together for a Community Impact Day.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month is National Immunization Awareness Month and the New Town Success Zone at Edward Waters University is providing the community with COVID-19 tests and Pfizer vaccines.

Mayor Lenny Curry's community-based crime reduction program and the New Town Success Zone at Edward Water University partnered together for a Community Impact Day to provide services that the community around the university lacks.

Mia Hobdy, the executive director of New Town Success Zone, says their main priority is to distribute groceries every fourth Saturday of the month.

"Our goal here is access," Hobdy said. "This is a food desert."

Along with this program, Hobdy organizes different services that she believes will benefit the community each month.