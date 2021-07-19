COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccine numbers on the First Coast

Most experts say the spike is due to the fast-spreading delta variant, lagging vaccination rates and Fourth of July gatherings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last week, the state released its weekly coronavirus report, after state officials decided to halt daily reports on Jun. 4.

Florida reported 45,604 new COVID-19 cases between Jul. 9 and Jul. 15. This pushes the state's overall total to 2,406,809 cases since March 2020.

A sharp increase from the 23,562 reported cases only a week prior.

Only four days ago on Thursday, Baptist health told us they had 170 COVID patients in their hospital, which was already an increase from the week before.

Of those, 36 of those patients were in the ICU and almost all of them were unvaccinated. Now Baptist is reporting 230 COVID patients, with 42 in the ICU

That's the same percentage of patients in the ICU, but a 35% increase in overall cases.

Those numbers have to be understood as part of a wider trend in the state, where COVID cases are on the rise.

New numbers released by the CDC and several nonprofits show COVID vulnerability in Florida's different counties, and the first coast is pretty high on the list.

In total, a little more than half of the top 15 highest-risk counties are in our area including the top three in the state: Baker, Nassau and Duval counties.

About one in every five COVID tests is coming back positive.

In Florida, 11,903,156 people or 55% of the state has received at least one dose, per the Florida Health Department.

Overall, 10,220,834 people or 47% of Florida's population has been fully vaccinated.

Last week, at UF Health Jacksonville, there were 76 coronavirus patients being treated. A spokesperson says 18 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit and the majority have not been vaccinated.

The Mayo Clinic reported last week that 95% of outpatient and hospitalized COVID-19 cases are among people who are unvaccinated.