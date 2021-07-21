Florida COVID hospitalizations surpass 15,000 as state reports more than 24,000 new cases

The total number of confirmed hospitalizations stands at 15,071 patients as of Aug. 11.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Doctors and nurses across Florida continue to see an increased number of people dealing with COVID-19, the latest data shows.

The number of total hospitalizations with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 15,071 patients as of Aug. 11, according to the Florida Hospital Association. This is yet another day that Florida has set a new pandemic high for COVID-related hospitalizations.

Data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services show the state has more than 86 percent of its inpatients beds in use. Of those, more than 27 percent of the inpatient beds and 47 percent of the ICU beds were being occupied by COVID patients, specifically.

The ongoing COVID-19 surge in Florida continues to rival the peak last seen toward the beginning of the year — a period that had been considered the worst of the pandemic.

Florida reported 24,753 new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 10 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state reported four new deaths, as well.

Wednesday's case count comes a day after students returned back to school across Florida, and districts have been butting heads with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as to how to handle the pandemic.

The primary difference between this summer's worsening pandemic and the last is the availability of vaccines. There's also a more infectious version of COVID-19, the delta variant, that's taking hold as the primary variant this time around.

Hospital systems have said an overwhelming majority of patients confirmed with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the U.S. has entered a phase of "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

The CDC says vaccines teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19, which helps to limit the spread of the virus and reduces hospitalizations and deaths.

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for people 18 up. All have been found to be effective against COVID-19, with a recent study finding two doses of the Pfizer vaccine offering 88-percent protection against infection caused by the delta variant.

Among people who have received a vaccine, the latest research shows infections are rare and for those who do experience symptoms, they tend to be mild.