'Clear the Shelters' kicks off with free pet adoption amid a strong kitten season

The Jacksonville Humane Society and Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services are taking part. They say it's crucial to adopt because of a surge in young cats at the shelters due to kitten season.

"Kitten season is when the warm weather starts, so it's like 360 days a year in Florida. Tradionally, we see it start to pick up in the beginning of March, and it won't wind down until the end of November, so we are in the throes of it now," said Lindsay Layendecker, with the Jacksonville Humane Society.



'Clear the Shelters' runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 30. All animals will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and receive vaccines.