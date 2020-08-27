Nassau County Sheriff's Office has first female K-9 handler

Deputy Elizabeth Smith and her K-9 partner Rogue are in training and will hit the streets in October 2021.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Two new bloodhound puppies are training to take a bite out of crime at the Nassau County Sheriff's Office, and one of them is making history with her handler.

K-9 Rogue knows it's time to start training when she sees her vest and leash.

“We have all types in our community, and it’s good to reflect that in your agency," Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Rogue's handler is helping the sheriff's office better reflect diversity in the community.

“We had an opening in our K-9 unit," Leeper said. "Deputy Smith applied, and she was the best candidate.”

Rogue's partner, Deputy Elizabeth Smith, is the first female K-9 handler in the department.

“Just being able to go find somebody, make that missing person’s family happy, and be like, ‘Here we found them. Here you go,’ that type of thrill is something you can’t explain," Smith said.

Rogue trains now to sniff out criminals on the run and to find missing people. The 6-month-old puppy trains a minimum of 16 hours a month, and she’ll officially be able to hit the streets as a tracking dog next October.

“For me to be able to inspire a young female of any age that wants to do this is amazing," Smith said.