Demand at Jacksonville Humane Society's pet food pantry surges by 300% during coronavirus pandemic

The shelter is asking for donations of cat and dog food to keep First Coast pets in need fed during COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting all of our lives, and for those who have been out of work, it's also meant trouble keeping every member of the family fed, including pets.

"People are losing their jobs, or they can't find work, or they can't go back to work," said Lindsay Layendecker, assistant development director at the Humane Society of Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Humane Society is stepping in and giving away pet food and treats at its pet food pantry.

"Usually in a typical year JHS will give away 190,000 to 200,000 pounds of dog and cat food every year to citizens," Layendecker said. "We have seen that increase greatly by about four times since there has been the pandemic.

JHS had no cat food or treats left about halfway through the Saturday morning distribution.

"We really need cat food. Most of the donations we get are for dogs," Layendecker said.

"Jasmine means the world to me," William Wright said.

Wright picked up some dog food and treats for his dog Jasmine from the pet food pantry.

"She takes care of me whenever I'm ever sad or just feeling down about myself," Wright said. "She's always there to lick my tears for me. It just means the world to me that I can have a place to come to repay the favor."

Wright appreciates the favor so he can have a happy heart, and his best friend Jasmine has a full bully.

Click here for more information on getting food for your cat or dog.

You can make a monetary donation by clicking here. The Jacksonville Humane Society will come to your home to pick up pet food donations if you can't make it out. You can call them at 904-725-8766. Businesses, churches, and other community groups can become a Pantry Pal and organize pet food drives for the pantry.

Ikea of Jacksonville donated more than $9,000 worth of pet supplies, including leashes, collars, and more, totaling more than 1,000 items, to the Jacksonville Humane Society this weekend.