Police: Child dead in Lake City after incident involving gun

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A child has died after a firearm went off inside a home in Lake City Wednesday night, according to the Lake City Police Department.

Deputies say around 6:13 p.m., officers from the Lake City Police Department responded to 1477 NW Wayne Place Apartment 104 in Lake City to the report of a person having been shot.

Upon arrival at the apartment, officers say they located a boy who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures which were unsuccessful.

LCPD says preliminary findings indicate that the boy and another juvenile were in the apartment handling the firearm when the incident occurred.

The scene was secured by officers with the help of deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and took over the investigation with the assistance of investigators from the 3rd Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office. The scene was processed by crime scene technicians from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The victim’s advocate for Columbia County was on scene to assist family members.