Lake City police: Man who stabbed victim with pitchfork at large

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department is looking for a man who they say threw a pitchfork at a 49-year-old victim Monday, causing multiple stab wounds.

Officers say at 8:25a.m., officers with the Lake City Police Department, were dispatched to NW Palm Drive to the report of a person stabbed with a pitchfork.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds to the head and neck. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived and rushed the victim to a trauma unit.

Officers say the victim and witnesses on scene provided statements to investigators. They said that Ryan Paul McCartney had become upset and threw a pitchfork at the victim after a verbal altercation.

McCartney then fled the area on foot in an unknown direction of travel, according to reports.

An active arrest warrant for McCartney was requested by investigators and signed by a judge for attempted second-degree murder.

Officers say McCartney is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see or know of the location of McCartney, call 911 or your local law enforcement agency.