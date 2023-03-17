Deputies: Jacksonville man arrested for trying to meet 14-year-old teen for sex

Selwyn Yomar Diaz Diaz, 35, was apprehended by Columbia County detectives after he had been communicating with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested early Friday evening after he traveled to Columbia County to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to The Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

In reality, Diaz Diaz was communicating with a detective the entire time.

Deputies say the investigation began on March 15 when detectives in the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit were contacted by Diaz Diaz through a social media platform. The suspect believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old teen and made arrangements to meet the teen in Lake City.

The suspect travelled from Jacksonville to meet the teen at a pre-arranged location. Undercover detectives were conducting surveillance at the location and when Diaz Diaz arrived, he was taken into custody without incident.

“This is a sobering reminder of the dangers that exist to our children,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “We work proactively with these types of cases to prevent children from becoming victims, but this could have easily been an actual juvenile who could have been victimized. With electronic devices being so common, I would encourage parents to always monitor what their children are doing and who they are communicating with.”

Deputies say Diaz Diaz ultimately confessed to detectives that he intended on meeting the teen in Lake City and taking her back to Jacksonville with him.