Police: Man arrested in Lake City after he was found with stolen gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Lake City Police arrested a man after he was found with a reportedly stolen gun as a convicted felon.
On Wednesday evening, officers responded to a call for service at 508 North Marion Avenue to help recover personal property. A man answered the door with a visible gun in his waist band, according to police. The man was later identified as Tristian Conklin. He is a convicted felon and was on probation, at the time of call.
Investigators said they determined the gun in Conklin's waist band was stolen out of Osceola County. He was arrested and faces charges for dealing in stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a crime and violation of probation.
“As our City has continued to experience gun violence, the removal of stolen weapons and removal of weapons possessed by convicted felons in controlled situations is extremely beneficial,” said Chief of Police Gerald Butler. “Leaders in the community are making efforts to reduce gun violence and every illegal weapon removed from the street assists the cause.