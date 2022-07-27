Character witness appearing in court on behalf of Chappell School teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving child

Anthony Guadalupe, the former assistant teacher at Chappell School has a hearing Wednesday, a friend who served with him in ROTC is set to appear on his behalf.

A character witness is set to appear Wednesday on behalf of Anthony Guadalupe, the former assistant teacher at Chappell School Longleaf Campus arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious behavior related to sexual misconduct.

The list of scheduled witnesses for Guadalupe includes the Principal of St. Augustine High School, Dr. DeArmas Graham, and Jared Perez, a long time friend, who served with Guadalupe in ROTC.

A spokesperson from the St. Johns County School District told First Coast News Dr. Graham will not appear, and does not want to take part in the hearing.

Anthony Guadalupe, 18, was arrested after parents of a child who attends the school alleged he inappropriately touched their child July 18, an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said. He has since been terminated from his position at the school.

Guadalupe was employed at Chappell School from February 28 to July 18, which is less than six months.

A mother and father told St. Johns County Sheriff's Office that Guadalupe was caught on tape inappropriately touched their child, a report shows.

The parents said that their child told them Guadalupe put a toy inside her underwear. After they heard this, they asked to review video which showed Guadalupe touching the child "inappropriately in the classroom."

The arresting officer wrote in his report that the video showed Guadalupe touching the child inappropriately and "touching his groin area."

Williams wrote that the school has given over a hard drive with video footage from the classroom and a completely list of names of families and students to SJCSO.