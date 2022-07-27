Investigation uncovers multiple incidents involving recently arrested Chappell School assistant teacher, letter to parents says

The CEO of Chappell Schools sent a letter out to parents following the arrest of an assistant teacher. The teacher is accused of lewd and lascivious behavior.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The CEO of Chappell Schools sent a letter out to parents following the arrest of an assistant teacher. The teacher is accused of lewd and lascivious behavior related to sexual misconduct with a student. Additional incidents have been uncovered during the investigation into the assistant teacher, the letter to parents said.

Anthony Guadalupe, 18, was arrested after parents of a child who attends the school, alleged he inappropriately touched their child, an arrest report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said. He has since been terminated from his position at the school.

The letter from Melanie Williams, CEO of Chappell Schools, said several more alleged incidents have been discovered during the investigation. All the parents of the children involved have been contacted.

A licensed mental health professional will be available at the school to conduct parent counseling sessions, the letter said.

Read the full message below:

Dear parents,

I would like to provide an update to the ongoing investigation regarding a former employee accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.

During the course of the investigation, additional alleged incidents were discovered regarding the former employee which occurred prior to July 18, 2022. The parents of the children involved were notified and official reports were filed with the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF). The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the additional incidents. As we noted, the former employee was terminated.

We realize this process has been very difficult for you and your children to experience. To provide support to families, Dr. Justin D’Arienzo, a licensed mental health professional, is scheduled to conduct parent counseling sessions at the Longleaf campus today (9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.).

We will continue to send updates as appropriate.

Sincerely,

Melanie Williams, PhD

CEO, Chappell Schools

A mother and father told SJCSO that Guadalupe was caught on tape inappropriately touched their child, the report shows.

The parents said that their child told them Guadalupe put a toy inside her underwear. After they heard this, they asked to review video which showed Guadalupe touching the child "inappropriately in the classroom."

The arresting officer wrote in his report that the video showed Guadalupe touching the child inappropriately and "touching his groin area."

Melanie Williams, CEO of Chappell Schools, said in an email that Guadalupe worked from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Williams wrote that the school has given over a hard drive with video footage from the classroom and a completely list of names of families and students to SJCSO.

"At Chappell Schools, our top priority is the safety and well-being of the children in our care, which has been the case for more than 60 years," the email says.

To help parents with process this incident and figure out how to speak with their children, Chappell Schools Longleaf will offer parent counseling sessions, according to the email.

“You never want to think something can happen like that at your child's school," said Caroline Woodmansee who has a child that attends the school.

Woodmansee says parents were notified by the school immediately when the incident took place.

“We had no idea what the incident was but I actually found out through another parent what happened and I was in complete shock," said Woodmansee.

When Guadalupe was arrested, Woodmansee says the school has been fully transparent with families.

“The school has send us some email updates and they have reached out to let everybody know we can meet up with them and ask questions," said Woodmansee.

SJCSO's report says that the Special Victims Unit has been contacted.