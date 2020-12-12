Catholic Charities Jacksonville holds drive-thru toy drive

Organizers said more than 95 children will now be able to enjoy gifts for the holidays through this distribution alone.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Christmas came a little early for some children on the First Coast Saturday morning.

Catholic Charities Jacksonville distributed Christmas gifts to 40 families in need through a drive-thru model at The Jessie.

The gifts included bicycles, stuffed animals, dolls, trucks, and much more.