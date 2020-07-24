Christmas in July to bring toys, joy to Jacksonville hospital patients

You can help restock toys and games used by kids at Wolfson Children's Hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While there isn't snow expected in the forecast, patients at Wolfson Children's Hospital are expecting to celebrate Christmas in July.

The annual toy drive has taken on a different look during the coronavirus pandemic, and the traditional visit from Santa has been moved online; there will not be a gift drop-off as there has been in years past due to safety protocols.

An Amazon wishlist of toys or donation of funds to help buy items can go a long way, according to Janice Foster, a Child Life specialist at the Hospital.

"[The toys] allow them to reset, refocus and to play things out and we're able to clear up any misconceptions they may have, to play and answer different questions they might have, to demonstrate different things," Foster explained.

One doll that specialists use has a feeding tube, which can be a visual connection patient can make to their own situation. Foster said the donated toys also aid the mental health of patients.

"To set aside all of the medical aspects of their stay and bring something into the room that is familiar is such a tremendous help,” Foster said.