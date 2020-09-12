Jaguars' Adam Gotsis launches Christmas toy drive for foster children

Project 96 is a toy drive that will allow 96 children in foster care to receive toys on Christmas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Defensive end for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adam Gotsis, has launched a holiday project to help put smiles on the faces of First Coast children in foster care.

Project 96 is a toy drive that will allow 96 children in foster care to receive toys on Christmas this year.

Gotsis and his partner Riley, started the Project 96 Toy Drive because they believe all children in foster care deserve to spend their Christmas filled with love and joy.

"Our family knows how important it is to feel loved and special during the holiday season, this is why we’ve partnered with Walmart and One More Child. We want to ensure children in foster care experience love and joy during this time," said Gotsis.

The project is being held in partnership with One More Child and Walmart Inc.

Click here to donate today. If you are interested in foster care or adoption please visit www.onemorechild.org.