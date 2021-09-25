Callahan First Baptist Church holding virtual Sunday service amid ongoing manhunt in Nassau County

The reason for the switch is to allow law enforcement the space needed to continue conducting their operations without being interrupted, the church said.

CALLAHAN, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous report.)

A Nassau County church is holding Sunday service online amid an ongoing manhunt for the suspect accused of shooting Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers.

In a Facebook post, Callahan First Baptist Church announced that in light of the ongoing search, this Sunday's service will be held online.

Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop near Micker Street in the Callahan area Friday morning.