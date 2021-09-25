Deputy Joshua Moyers still in 'very critical condition' at Jacksonville hospital

Deputy Moyers was shot twice during a traffic stop in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning in Callahan.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the manhunt for his alleged shooter continues, Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers continues to be in 'very critical condition' at UF Health Jacksonville, according to First Coast News' last update from hospital officials.

Moyers, 29, was shot twice during a traffic stop near Micker Street in the Callahan area in the pre-dawn hours of Friday morning.

His shooter, believed to be 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, remains at large with scores of law enforcement officers from several different agencies searching for him.

During the incident, Moyers got out of his patrol car and approached the vehicle which was driven by a man, believed to be McDowell, with a woman in the passenger seat, the sheriff's office stated.

While attempting to get information from the driver, Moyers learned that he did not have a driver's license and the tags on the vehicle were registered to a vehicle that was stolen in Jacksonville, Sheriff Bill Leeper said.

Moyers asked the driver if he had any weapons and asked him to step out of the vehicle, Leeper said. Moyers then grabbed the handle of the suspect's vehicle to open the door as a nearby train approached the intersection.

The driver’s arm then came out of the window and shot the deputy in the face near his eye and in his back, Leeper said. After the shooting, the suspect sped off through the railroad crossing.

Not long after the shooting took place, another deputy who responded to assist Deputy Moyers, saw him on the ground. Moyers was rushed to the hospital where he has been in critical condition since arrival.

The shooting of Deputy Moyers had a resounding effect on the small community, something Sheriff Leeper expressed in a Friday press conference when he became emotional after mentioning Moyers was planning a wedding with his fiance.

Leeper said he spoke to Moyers family, some of whom had to fly into Jacksonville after hearing the news

It is unclear when the hospital officials will provide their next update on his condition.