Residents react to door-to-door searches in Callahan for suspect accused of shooting Nassau County deputy

On day two of the search, multiple police units are going through the neighborhood, knocking on doors and talking to residents while they look for the suspect.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The search is ongoing in Callahan for a suspect who is accused of shooting Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers during a traffic stop Friday morning.

On day two of the search, multiple police units are going through the neighborhood, knocking on doors and talking to residents while they look for 35-year-old Patrick McDowell, who deputies believe is responsible for shooting Moyers.

First Coast News spoke with neighbors who say law enforcement has been on the ground throughout the night and into the morning.

“There was SUV a pick-up truck an unmarked car and the police officer that was there earlier, SWAT, they were walking down the road," said Ellen Monds, Callahan resident off Sandy Ford Road.

At this time, only residents are allowed to travel into her neighborhood as law enforcement from multiple agencies search nearly three thousand acres.

"He’s like a rabid animal he will kill you, that’s his mindset, what he did to that deputy was uncalled for and unnecessary and he needs to pay for It," said Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

After finding a flashlight and a hat believed to belong to McDowell overnight, more than 300 officers were brought in for the search.

“It’s a large area, it’s a mixture of homes, hunting camps, large wooded areas. So you can imagine the personnel need to push through there to look," said Leeper.

Residents in the area have been told to lock their doors and to defend themselves by any means if they come across McDowell.

Many residents are thankful for the officers on the ground continuing the search.

“We’re all very grateful for the law enforcement out there and the presence. We feel better that they’re out there," Monds said.

Officers from multiple agencies are planning to continue the search into the night in Callahan.