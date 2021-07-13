x
Brunswick police searching for person of interest in deadly June shooting

Investigators are currently searching for 20-year-old Chequerdo Dashawn Foy (aka Che) who police say is a person of interest in a deadly shooting on June 24.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The Brunswick Police Department identified a person of interested in a deadly shooting last month.

On June 24, police responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Mansfield Street. When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Shannon Riley suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

First responders took her to the hospital where she later died, police said.

Investigators are currently searching for 20-year-old Chequerdo Dashawn Foy (aka Che) who police say is a person of interest. Foy has not been named a suspect in the investigation.

Foy is a Black male who is 5'9'' and 160 lbs. He may be driving a white 2016 Honda Civic.

Anyone with information on Foy's whereabouts is asked to call the Brunswick Police Department at 912-279-2640 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.

