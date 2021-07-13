One dead, two injured after Putnam County shooting; deputies search for Jeep

Detectives are currently seeking help in locating a dark colored Jeep that was in the area and might have seen something at the time of the shooting.

CRESCENT CITY, Fla. — One person is dead and two injured after an early morning shooting in Putnam County.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting around 3 a.m. in the area of Gunby Court and Walnut Street in Crescent City. Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found three people with gunshot wounds.

Deputies say one person died at the scene. Rescue crews arrived and transported one man by ambulance and another was flown by air ambulance to be treated for their injuries. The conditions of the two men are unknown at this time.

Detectives are currently seeking help in locating a dark-colored Jeep that was in the area and might have seen something at the time of the shooting. The vehicle had a license tag Y61 8KY.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of NE Florida at 1-888-277-8477. Tips are anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.