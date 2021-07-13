Inmate escapes from Clay County hospital, captured 2 hours later

While guarded by a deputy, CCSO says Hansen was able to escape and head out into the Blanding Boulevard area.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate that escaped custody on Monday in Clay County has been detained once again, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's office say jail inmate Dennis Hansen escaped from law enforcement custody while being treated in the Orange Park Medical Center. CCSO deputies transported Hanson to the facility on July 10 for a preexisting injury.

While guarded by a deputy, CCSO says Hansen was able to escape and head out into the Blanding Boulevard area. He was apprehended two hours later.



CCSO deputies say they responded and established a perimeter. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Air Unit and the Orange Park Police Department also responded.



Deputies say Hansen was in the Clay County Jail on multiple non-violent charges including grand theft auto and dealing in stolen property. He now is additionally charged with escape and resisting without violence.

First Coast News asked Clay County Sheriff's Office if the public was ever made aware of the escape of an inmate in that area.

Clay County Sheriff's Office replied with this statement:

"We had strong investigative information of where Hansen was headed, and that’s how we were able find him within two hours. There are many factors that go into a community alert, and there are instances where a public message would hinder the investigation rather than help."