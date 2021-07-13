Jacksonville man charged with arson after mobile home fire on Southside

Julien Claflin reportedly admitted intentionally setting the fire by getting tiki torch fuel from a shed, pouring it onto the carpet and lighting it, JSO said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is facing arson charges after investigators say he intentionally set fire to a mobile home on the Southside while two children were inside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Julien Claflin after detectives were called to a fire that affected a single room inside a mobile home on Merrywood Drive on July 9, according to a release from Florida State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.

The Division of Investigative and Forensic Services' Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives Investigations responded to investigate the fire. JSO informed arson detectives that they found Claflin near the home.

During questioning, the release says Claflin admitted that he intentionally set the fire by obtaining tiki torch fuel from a shed, pouring it onto the carpet and setting it on fire, according to the release. Two children were also reportedly home at the time of the fire.

Claflin is currently booked into the Duval County Jail on one charge of arson and one charge of aggravated child neglect. His total bond is $75,006. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years in prison.