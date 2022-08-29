New bestbet gaming facility opens in St. Augustine, including poker room and simulcast

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The owner of Florida's biggest poker room opened a new facility in St. Augustine Monday.
The bestbet facility is near 1-95 and State Road 207.
The 40,673-square-foot gaming facility includes an expansive cardroom offering traditional poker games as well as designated players games such as Ultimate Texas Hold’em, 3 Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow and more.
The facility will also include a simulcast area for wagering on thoroughbred racing, food and beverage service and a sports bar.