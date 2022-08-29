x
New bestbet gaming facility opens in St. Augustine, including poker room and simulcast

The company owns the biggest poker room in the state and is expanding in St. Johns County.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The owner of Florida's biggest poker room opened a new facility in St. Augustine Monday.

The bestbet facility is near 1-95 and State Road 207.

The 40,673-square-foot gaming facility includes an expansive cardroom offering traditional poker games as well as designated players games such as Ultimate Texas Hold’em, 3 Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow and more. 

The facility will also include a simulcast area for wagering on thoroughbred racing, food and beverage service and a sports bar.

