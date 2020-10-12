Gambling facility planned near St. Augustine gets pushback from competitor to the south

The Daytona Beach Kennel Club says allowing the new gambling facility off I-95 in St. Johns County will cut into their earnings.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — The video above was published in 2019.

A planned gambling facility near St. Augustine is getting pushback from a rival to the south.

According to documents filed with state regulators, the new facility would be located at Interstate 95 and State Road 207 and would use a transferred gambling license from a now-defunct dog racing track in northern St. Johns County.

The new facility, which operates under the name St. Johns Greyhound Park, has won approval from the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

But the Daytona Beach Kennel Club last week filed a formal challenge of the permit, saying the new facility is located within 50 miles of its gambling operation and would, quote “substantially deteriorate [the existing kennel club’s] revenue-producing capability.”

The case is scheduled for a hearing in late January.