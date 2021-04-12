Place your bets! St. Augustine gaming facility is one step closer to opening

The 40,673-square-foot gaming facility will include an expansive cardroom offering traditional poker games and more.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Looking to try your luck? The new bestbet St. Augustine gaming facility is one step closer to opening.

It marked a major milestone this week as the project moves into its second half of construction. Now that the final piece of the structure has been installed, crews will now turn to completing the interior of the building.

Stellar is the general contractor for the $11.6 million project, which first broke ground in July 2021.

The 40,673-square-foot gaming facility will include an expansive cardroom offering traditional poker games as well as designated players games such as Ultimate Texas Hold’em, 3 Card Poker, Fortune Pai Gow and more.

The facility will also include a simulcast area for wagering on thoroughbred racing, food and beverage service and a sports bar.

The concrete tilt-wall construction project is being built on an 8-acre greenfield site near I-95 and State Road 207 in St. Johns County.