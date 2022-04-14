BEAM opens newly expanded pantry and service center in Atlantic Beach

The pantry location opened at 1447 Mayport Road in the Atlantic Beach area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A newly expanded BEAM's newly expanded Mayport Pantry and Service Center location opened in Atlantic Beach as of Thursday.

The pantry location opened at 1447 Mayport Road in the Atlantic Beach area.

At the satellite location, clients will be able to access the pantry as well as make appointments for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits assistance. Clients can also seek nutrition counseling with a BEAM registered dietician as well as receive emergency financial assistance.

BEAM is an organization that serves low income residents in Jacksonville's beaches communities. The organization relies on support from local residents.

"We envision a future in which no beaches resident goes hungry or is haunted by the fear of eviction," BEAM's website says.

The location's grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted on April 1, with partners from local churches, schools, the Mayport USO, Atlantic Beach city officials and staff, Neptune Beach officials, dedicated volunteers and supporters.

"This pantry was dedicated in memory of my mother, Audrey Kirschner, who was a longtime volunteer and supporter of BEAM,” said Kristie Kirschner, BEAM Board Member. “It is such an honor to see the Mayport location grow into a second full-service site. She would be so proud that BEAM continues to find new ways to help individuals in need of food assistance and wraparound services."