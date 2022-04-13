With summer approaching, how can you tell if the pavement is too hot for your dog's paws?

As the temperatures climb it's important to make sure you think about Fido’s paws.

The American Kennel Club says when the temperature reaches 85 degrees and stays elevated throughout the day, walking on the pavement could injure your dog's paw pads.

“You can essentially burn their paws,” said Chanin Rivera, head trainer at Jet Set Pets. “You know, their ball pads are just like the bottom of our hands. I like to say use the back of your hand and put it on the pavement for about ten seconds. If you can't handle it, your dog can't handle it either.”

But that doesn't mean you have to skip the walk. Rivera says dog boots are an option to help protect their paws from the hot pavement.



“I would recommend having your dog wear them before going on a long walk to get used to them,” Rivera said. “I actually find that my dog is way more tired after wearing her boots.”



Dogs, like people, can suffer from heat exhaustion, so Rivera says it's important to watch for warning signs like heavy panting and labored breathing.



And never leave your dog alone in a car as temperatures can rise quickly, even when the window is cracked. The American Kennel Club cautions that the inside of a vehicle parked in seventy-degree weather can reach one hundred degrees in just twenty minutes.

And if you’re thinking about adding a new companion to your family, former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is offering to pay half the adoption fee for any dog adopted through Fur Sisters in April, plus provide four months’ worth of dog food from Pet Wants.

He adopted his dog, Indie, from the rescue group.