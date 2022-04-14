Boaters caution: Intercoastal Waterway dredging to resume

The dredging efforts are meant to fix dangerous shoaling.

Dredging efforts in the Intercoastal Waterway in St. Johns County will take place round-the-clock from April 14 until the end of July.

The efforts will focus on the Palm Valley North Reach. Dredging will begin at the Duval/St. Johns County line and continue southward to the Palm Valley Bridge.

All boaters should exercise caution in the work area, a press release from the US Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville said.

Boaters should look out for floating pipelines and follow directions for passing the dredge.

The Intercoastal is being dredged to address "problematic shoaling," meaning, essentially, parts of the waterway that are too shallow. Approximately 641,500 need to be removed from the channel.