At least five injured in multi-vehicle crash on Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Multiple people are injured after a crash Wednesday night in the Englewood area.

The crash happened in the 4600 block of Emerson Street at around 8:10 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

There are multiple vehicles involved in the crash. One person was trapped inside their vehicle, but has since been extricated, the JFRD reported.

JFRD reports at least five people are injured in the crash. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.