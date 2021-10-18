2 killed in head-on crash in Ponte Vedra Beach overnight

A van, driven by a 42-year old, crossed the center line of A1A, crashing into another car, driven by a 29-year-old. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Two drivers are dead after a head-on crash in Ponte Vedra Beach early Monday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a white Ford Transit T-350 van was traveling south on SR-A1A around 1:30 a.m., when the driver crossed the center line and hit a gray Honda Element that was driving north. The van's front left bumper hit the front left bumper of the other vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The van was driven by a 42-year-old man from Ohio, and the other vehicle was driven by a 29-year-old man from Atlantic Beach, according to FHP.