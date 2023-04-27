Artist producing 16-foot sculptor for the Miller Electric Center

Last month the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and the Jaguars announced the selection of six artists to produce public art for the Miller Electric Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aisling Millar Mcdonald is an artist who will be producing a 16 foot powder-coated, mild steel sculpture that has a color scheme of the Jaguars for the Miller Electric Center.

Mcdonald was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1982 and immigrated to Vero Beach, Florida in August 1994. She moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 2000 to attend the University of North Florida. In 2005, she graduated with Bachelor of Arts in Education and in 2011, she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Ceramics and Sculpture. She received her MFA in Sculpture from East Carolina University in 2014. Mcdonald was the Instructor of Record at East Carolina University while working towards her MFA.

She is currently an adjunct professor of 3-D Design, 2-D Design and Drawing I at the University of North Florida.

The installation of the artwork at the center is anticipated to be completed for the Jaguars before the 2023 NFL football season begins and will be located outside the team's lobby.

Mcdonald says she is so thankful to be able to create art for the Jaguars performance center. She says her larger pieces focus on the aspect of a community or the sense of belonging to a community.