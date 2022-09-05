A look inside Miller Electric Center, see construction status of the Jaguars future facility

Images of the construction happening next to TIAA Bank Field at the future Jaguars sports facility, Miller Electric Center.

The folks from 1st DownTown Jacksonville had a walk-through of Miller Electric Center and snapped some photos of the latest construction status. Here's what they had to say:

"We walked through Miller Electric Center and it is coming right along! With 200 workers on site, the 125,000 square-foot center is taking shape. Several areas are quickly coming alive — the player lobby, team dining area and start of the indoor practice facility’s infrastructure."

The public and privately funded $120 million facility will house all of the team's football staff and operations including locker rooms, training and medical facilities, office space and a draft room. It will also include two grass practice filed and one indoor field.

This is where Trevor and the Jags will be dialing in their plays and fine tuning their intricate swaggy touchdown dances.

The Miller Electric Center is currently under construction next to TIAA Bank Field, scheduled to open prior to the 2023 season.