Miller Electric Center will be opening up to the Jaguars players and fans this July

Jaguars Director of football operations, Hamzah Ahmad, says the Miller Electric Center is a place that will allow players to perform and function at a high level.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A $120 million facility will be opening up to Jaguars players and fans this summer.

“It's got a state of the art weight room, locker room, training facility, medical rooms, even a place for players in the players lounge," said Jaguars Director of football operations, Hamzah Ahmad.

For all the jags fans out there, the experience just got even better.

“This year with the new facility it's got a grandstands for about 2,000 people and it’s covered. So, in previous years it’s been hot and we didn’t have enough space to host people so this will be a great amenity for fans," said Ahmad.

That number is more than double they had for their old capacity for training camp. The new facility will also have permanent concession stands, restrooms and a pro shop that fans can visit on a home game weekend.

Ahmad says these 125,000 square-foot facilities is a joint project shared 50/50 between the city of Jacksonville and the Jacksonville Jaguars.