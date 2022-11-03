Cloudy, gray and empty: Rain deters crowds at THE PLAYERS Friday

The first round of THE PLAYERS Championship has been tumultuous due to weather, with some golfers not even stepping onto the course at all Thursday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Play resumed Friday morning at THE PLAYERS against a drizzly, gray backdrop in Ponte Vedra Beach.

For golf lovers, the weather is a blessing and a curse. Wet weather means fewer crowds, but also the possibility of a weather delay (and soggy shoes).

First Coast News meteorologists say heavy rain is expected through the day as a warm front lifts across the area.

Thunderstorms in North Florida may be strong to severe through lunchtime, but the threat for severe weather will shift into southeast Georgia through the afternoon.

Full forecast here: Rounds of strong storms expected

The first round of THE PLAYERS Championship has been tumultuous due to weather, with some golfers not even stepping onto the course at all Thursday due to delays.

The course was cleared out around 11 a.m. and resumed play at 3:15 p.m. The weather pause led to some afternoon tee times being pushed back until as late as 6:51 p.m.

Of course, you can't play golf in the dark, so another suspension was issued due to darkness at 6:36 p.m.