The PLAYERS Championship 2022

Stories, sounds, schedule and more -- everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass

For the first time in three years, The PLAYERS Championship is up-and-running at 100-percent capacity.

After a truncated, 25-percent capacity tournament in 2021 and after the tournament was cancelled after one round in 2020 due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The PLAYERS is set to return to "normal" operating procedure in 2022. Over 200,000 fans are expected at the tournament, which runs from Thursday, March 10, to Sunday, March 13, with practice rounds held on the Tuesday and Wednesday prior.

The First Coast Sports and entire First Coast News teams will have you covered with stories and more from The 2022 PLAYERS Championship!

Tuesday, March 8

The Players practice day is today!

⛳️Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

⛳️ Active military can get free tickets today, tomorrow, & one day from Thursday-Sunday

⛳️Flyover at 4:30 & @KelseaBallerini at 5 pm!! pic.twitter.com/d4WJJaFc6m — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 8, 2022

Practice Rounds

Entries open at 7:30 a.m.

Will Call Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Practice Day for professionals

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Rob Strano Clinic for the Deaf and the Blind. Location: Dye’s Valley Golf Course

Charity of the Day: Northeast Florida Women Veterans

9:30-11:00 a.m.: “These Kids Can Play” presented by TIAA Bank and co-hosted by THE PLAYERS, PGA TOUR Wives Association, and the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation. Location: Championship Club (near 16 green)

8:30 a.m. to noon: Fairways For Excellence forum: First generation and other students and student-athletes from area colleges, universities and Historically Black Colleges and Universities will participate in a sport and education forum that highlights the wide variety of career opportunities available beyond the sport they play.

1:00 p.m.: Local First Tee students unveil their unique putting green designs at the Morgan Stanley Eagles for Impact venue (18 fairway)

TPC TRAFFIC: Before you can enjoy the fun of @THEPLAYERSChamp, you have to get there first.

Here is a breakdown of the routes, shuttles and parking info you need:#KatiesCommuters @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/ofurDoXJMI — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) March 8, 2022

Left my personal phone in the media center / had no cell service on my other phone and it was the most glorious 3 hours I’ve had in a hot minute 😊⛳️☀️ pic.twitter.com/2LeCS17hJx — Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) March 8, 2022

Military Appreciation Day & Concert

4:30 p.m.: Military Appreciation Day Ceremony begins

5:00 p.m.: Military Appreciation Concert featuring Kelsea Ballerini begins

Wednesday, March 9

Practice Rounds

Entries open at 7:30 a.m.

Will Call Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Practice Day for professionals

Charity of the Day: Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind

All day: THE PLAYERS Championship Caddie Competition in Memory of Bruce Edwards – Closest to the pin competition at the 17th hole amongst all of the caddies.

10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Dream Day at THE PLAYERS; Youth from five local organizations (Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, Dreams Come True, First Tee, Moore Myers Children’s Fund, Special Olympics) will receive a special “Dream Day” at THE PLAYERS, including an inside-the-ropes experience at the Island Green 17th Hole

8-10 a.m.: THE PLAYERS First-timers press conference – Media have the opportunity to interview the PGA TOUR players who are participating at THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time.

7:30-9:00 a.m.: FCA Breakfast (Sawgrass Marriott Master’s Ballroom)

4:00 p.m. – The Tesori Family Foundation All-Star Clinic (The Yards) – The Tesori Family Foundation was founded in 2009 by Paul Tesori—former PGA TOUR player and current PGA TOUR caddie for THE PLAYERS 2018 champion Webb Simpson—along with his now wife Michelle, to give back to those in need in the Northeast Florida community. The All-Star Clinic invites children with special needs to a golf clinic at Sawgrass Country Club, and it has since expanded to other PGA TOUR events as well, serving more than 200 kids annually.

Thursday, March 10

Round One

Featured Groups for the first two rounds of The PLAYERS Championship have been announced:

7:51 a.m. - Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

12:45 p.m. - Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

12:56 p.m. - Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas

For a full list of tee times, visit the PGA Tour website.

Entries open at 6:45 a.m.

Will Call Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

First round of competition begins at approximately 6:45 a.m. (threesomes off of No. 1 and No.10)

Charity of the Day: Ascension St. Vincent’s Foundation

12:00 p.m.: TruGreen check presentation to First Tee – North Florida. Location: Fan Bleachers presented by TruGreen on 16 tee. As official marketing partner of the PGA TOUR and a trustee of First Tee, TruGreen is donating $10,000 to First Tee – North Florida. An example of TruGreen’s commitment to its local communities, the donation presented will help the North Florida Chapter’s development of the Blue Cypress Game Changers Clubhouse, a new learning center that will benefit over 300 local children each year. A few opening remarks will be given prior to the check presentation. Anthony Conversa, Chief Growth Officer of TruGreen, and Jeff Willoughby, Executive Director First Tee – North Florida will provide remarks alongside check presentation. Youth from First Tee – North Florida will be in attendance as well.

Friday, March 11

Round Two

Entries open at 6:45 a.m.

Will Call Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Second round of competition begins at approximately 6:45 a.m. (threesomes off of No.1 and No.10)

Charity of the Day: First Tee

Saturday, March 12

Round Three

Entries open at 7:30 a.m.

Will Call Hours: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Third round of competition begins at approximately 7:45 a.m., depending on the size of the cut (twosomes off No.1)

Charity of the Day: WeaveTales

“Tea Time” event at the Kids Zone presented by Nemours Children’s Health: All kids attending THE PLAYERS are invited to ‘swing’ by the Kids Zone between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to participate in fun putt-putt activity with members of the Orthopedics and Sports Medicine team at Nemours. Sweet and unsweet tea will be provided to all attendees, and there will be a sweepstakes for the chance to win a gift basket containing Nemours-branded items.

Sunday, March 13

Final Round