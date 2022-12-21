Parents excited that Adventure Landing will stay open until September 2023

The Jacksonville Beach amusement park was originally scheduled to close in the Fall of 2021.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — It's an early Christmas gift to families who enjoy going to Adventure Landing. The Jacksonville Beach amusement park announced that it's staying open for at least 9 more months.

The pool-side chairs are stacked up, but not put away for good. It may not be a great day to utilize a waterpark, but for parents who bring their kids to Adventure Landing, they say the fact that this park will remain open is great news for them.

"We've been coming here for more than 25 years," says Daniel Temple, "it's a great atmosphere for kids, you really can't beat it."

Temple and his daughter Lily are spending a dreary day inside the Adventure Landing arcade; a place he said was his first stop when he heard Adventure Landing was staying open until at least September of 2023.

"I knew I was going to come here and try to take advantage as much as I could," said Temple, "we appreciate Adventure Landing, the atmosphere here has always been welcoming for kids. Kids have always talked about it growing up, no matter what school you go to."

The property that Adventure Landing leases is owner by the Jacksonville Beach-based Trevato Development Group, which plans on building a residential complex on the property.

When asked about the Adventure Landing extension a Trevato representative said :

We are starting the design process, allowing the opportunity for a lease extension for Adventure Landing through September 2023. We are glad to provide the opportunity for families to enjoy Adventure Landing for the 2023 season. Extending the lease has no effect on our timeline for construction.

Adventure Landing was originally scheduled to close in the Fall of 2021 but there have been more changes to those plans than there are turns in a waterslide. But that just means the fun continues for area parents and their kids.

"It makes me really happy, excited," said Jessica Russell and Amanda Renzella, who brought their kids to the arcade, "this was our childhood. We were just talking about it, this was our childhood place that we used to come to all the time."

"I think it's exciting for everybody involved," said Adventure Landing General Manager Jeremy Christian, "to know that there's another season coming and we already started selling season passes just in time for Christmas, so it worked out there. We're looking forward to a good season."