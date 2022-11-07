x
Jacksonville Beach City Council to votes to rezone Adventure Landing property

The council unanimously approved the project during a meeting Monday night with several amendments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach City Council gave final approval for a residential project at the site of the Adventure Landing property on Beach Boulevard.

The project will now include 415 units for rent, with 30 of those to be used for affordable housing.

The park came under new ownership from Trevato Development Group last year.

In October, the Jacksonville Beach City Council voted 6-to-1 to hear the developer’s request for rezoning the property.

The attorney for Trevato Development Group, Steve Diebenow, said in a statement, "I am proud to be part of the team that has had a dialogue with the community for (about) 18 months about the best way to implement The City of Jacksonville Beach Comprehensive Plan."

Diebenow says this project will provide workforce housing options, activate conservation and recreation lands, and reduce potential traffic impacts by more than 60%.

